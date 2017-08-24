‘THE TABLE’ BECOMES SOUL TABLE: CHEF AMARIS JONES TO HOST WEEKLY SOIREE AT RIVER YACHT CLUB

Beginning Thursday, August 24, 2017, Miami’s weekly riverfront communal dining experience The Table at The River Yacht Club will become Soul Table; an innovative culinary experience featuring the cuisine of celebrity chef/lifestyle consultant Amaris Jones. Jones has wowed celebs with her acclaimed modern soul food – Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, Sean Combs, Derek Jeter, Quincy Jones and Lenny Kravitz are just a few. She also is credited with helping Rick Ross lose 80 pounds with her healthier versions of soul food classics when she served as his personal chef.

The three course family-style menu which will be comprised of Amaris’ signature soul food, Afro-Caribbean and Afro South American bites is priced at $39 per person (excluding tax & gratuity). The festivities get underway at 8 PM with a complimentary welcome cocktail and some great throwback 90s hip hop and R&B beats. Seating is limited and reservations are recommended at (305) 200-5716.