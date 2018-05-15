The Underline’s YPO Hosts Underline Social at Casa Florida

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Thursday, May 3rd, The Underline Young Professionals Organization (YPO) hosted their second Underline Social soiree at Downtown Miami’s latest picturesque hot spot, Casa Florida.

With a crowd of 100 attendees that included Avra Jain, Carly Grimm, Cristina Mas & Alex Peters, Miami’s brightest young leaders mingled with YPO members and got an inside look at progress for The Underline while sipping on tropical-infused refreshments. The project, led by founder Meg Daly, aims to build a world-class 10-mile linear park and urban trail just below the Miami Metrorail, which is slated to break ground on its first segment in Brickell in late 2018.