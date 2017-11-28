The Wait is Over- The Bass is Back!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Bass Museum of Art reopened in grand style after a two-year hiatus which included a $12 million project to transform the visitor experience. From an expanded and more dynamic physical space to a new visual identity including name, logo and website; The Bass unveiled a newly configured space dedicated to ambitious exhibitions and robust public programs.

Led by architect David Gauld alongside Arata Isozaki, the renovation expanded the internal structure of the museum without altering the existing footprint, creating an almost fifty percent increase in programmable space, including four new galleries, a museum store, a café by Thierry Isambert, and a designated education facility to better serve expanded programs and increased attendance

On Opening Day, October 29, just over 2,000 visitors spent time marveling at the museum’s exhibitions, including Davide Balula’s Mimed Sculptures (2016), a performed presentation of canonical works of sculpture. Above empty plinths of various sizes, a group of mimes shapes the air with their hands, rebuilding iconic modernist sculptures by Alberto Giacometti, Barbara Hepworth, David Smith, Eva Hesse, Henry Moore and Tony Smith.

A number of exciting acquisitions and exhibitions are currently on display.