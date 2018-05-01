The Webster South Beach Celebrated Top Italian Designers with ICE (Italian Trade Commission)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Sunday, April 15 The Webster South Beach celebrated their top Italian designers in collaboration with ICE (Italian Trade Commission) on a gorgeous sunny afternoon. The day consisted of all things Italian with great music, gelato, Italian tapas, Bellinis and Aperol Spritz on the stunning rooftop overlooking Collins Avenue. Notable guests such as Camila Straschnoy, Elysze Held, Valeria Barrientos of The Urban Gal and Yolanda Berkowitz shopped the renowned designers at the highly coveted boutique.