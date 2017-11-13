Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

There’s always tomorrow — and there’s always Tacos and Tequila Tuesdays

By: Bill Kress |November 13, 2017

Super low Tequila shots, every Tuesday, all day? Well you probably don’t want to do shots all day – or need to. The point is, just come by whenever you want — all day long at South of Fifth’s favorite Mexican joint, Lolo’s Surf Cantina, on Miami Beach.

They’re launching Tacos & Tequila Tuesdays on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Drop by to enjoy half off tacos, $5 margaritas, and $3 Ilegal Mezcal and Lunazul tequila shots all day from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Taco lovers are invited to choose from Rib Eye, Carnitas, Pescado, and even Vegetariano varieties.

Tacos & Tequila Tuesdays at Lolo’s Surf Cantina is at 161 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For information, visit http://loloscantina.com/ or call 305-735-6973.

*