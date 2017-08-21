Check Out EliteFlyers.com

THICKER IS BETTER!

Being located in the heart of Miami Beach a lot of business cards are impressive, but how do they really feel? If you’re the type that likes to feel all other business cards and notices they seem flimsy, then 48pt business cards are perfect for you. We’ve all been handed an extremely thin, low quality business card that should have just been printed on toilet paper. With EliteFlyers.com, your thicker cards will stand out at any event or convention. Our ultra-thick business cards are 3 times thicker than the traditional business card. The extra thick card stock not only gives your business cards that elite, high end presentation; they feel different and stand out in a pile of regular cards.

The pros of printing 48pt business cards:

A Lasting First Impression

Prospective clients are more likely to hold onto your card when printed on thick paper because it feels so different

Ultra-thick paper automatically sets the tone for your identity and will help set you apart from your competitors

Very Durable / Tear Resistant

An assortment of different options: (Velvet Paper, Debossing, Foil, Painted Edges, Spot UV, Rounded Corners)

The only drawback of printing 48pt business cards is the printing process typically takes 2-3 weeks to print once payment is received and proofs are approved. Your business deserves to be elite. Letterpress printing is a way to portray Old-World Craftsmanship with a touch of modern class. Rush requests are not currently available with this item. However, we do offer a 16pt card stock that could be rushed in 24 hours if you’re in a hurry. Elite Flyers ultra-thick 48pt card stock gives your company top-notch quality, as it stands the strongest amongst the frayed of your frazzled competition. When choosing a triple thick heavy weight material for your elite business cards; your card will leave a lasting effect on people.

New age professionals are constantly on the move; they crumple and damage business cards with recurring bumps. When you have an extremely durable heavy card stock, your thicker business card will last longer, maintain their shape and will resist folding. A high quality business card sets the tone for your business, not just making a great impression but creating a lasting connection. That’s where we can help. We offer an array of options. Order a free sample pack of our ultra-thick 48pt business cards today at: EliteFlyers.com