THIRD ANNUAL BALL & CHAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL LABOR DAY WEEKEND

World Famous Live Music Venue Celebrates 82 Years with Three Day Music Festival Featuring Over 100 Musicians
Ball & Chain, Little Havana’s most notable live music hotspot is thrilled to present their third consecutive three-day music festival in honor of the venue’s 82nd anniversary this Labor Day Weekend September 1-3, 2017. The historical Little Havana landmark originally opened its doors in September 1935 as a thriving live jazz music venue which lasted through the 1950s. The retro Cuban speakeasy on Calle Ocho was reopened in September 2014 with an authentic Cuban flare meticulously redecorated in iconic 1950s Miami style under new ownership by Ben Bush, Zack Bush and Bill Fuller. This marks the third annual multiple-day music-driven event created to not only celebrate the venue’s birthday, but also to showcase their dedication to the live music scene in South Florida and support of local artists. Guests can expect to hear a variety of music genres from jazz to Latin pop to Afro-Cuban funk. The anticipated live performances will begin on Friday and continue through Saturday and Sunday, where from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM over 100 critically-acclaimed musicians and DJs will be featured.
An exclusive music festival menu will be available featuring an eclectic mix of craft cocktails. All attending guests will be eligible for exclusive giveaways and raffles. This is event is free and open to the public.
WHERE: Ball & Chain 1513 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135
WHEN: September 1 – 3, 2017
Special DJ sets by:
- DJ Le Spam (from Spam Allstars)
- DJ El Russo
- DJ Danis LaClave
- DJ Kenyi Succar
Featured bands will include:
- PALO!
- Spam Allstars
- Aaron Lebos
- Electric Piquete
- Conjunto Progresso
- Electric Kif
- Lemon City Trio
- Vlade Divak
- Leslie Cartaya
- BarrioActivo
- Jahzel
- JT4
- SonLokos
- Rum & Coffee Band
- Pepe Montes & His Conjunto
- Elastic Bond
- Nick Tannura Jazz Quartet
- ArtOfficial
- Tony Succar featuring Mixtura
- Gene Paul
- Lucy Grau
