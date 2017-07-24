THIRD ANNUAL BALL & CHAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL LABOR DAY WEEKEND

World Famous Live Music Venue Celebrates 82 Years with Three Day Music Festival Featuring Over 100 Musicians

Ball & Chain, Little Havana’s most notable live music hotspot is thrilled to present their third consecutive three-day music festival in honor of the venue’s 82nd anniversary this Labor Day Weekend September 1-3, 2017. The historical Little Havana landmark originally opened its doors in September 1935 as a thriving live jazz music venue which lasted through the 1950s. The retro Cuban speakeasy on Calle Ocho was reopened in September 2014 with an authentic Cuban flare meticulously redecorated in iconic 1950s Miami style under new ownership by Ben Bush, Zack Bush and Bill Fuller. This marks the third annual multiple-day music-driven event created to not only celebrate the venue’s birthday, but also to showcase their dedication to the live music scene in South Florida and support of local artists. Guests can expect to hear a variety of music genres from jazz to Latin pop to Afro-Cuban funk. The anticipated live performances will begin on Friday and continue through Saturday and Sunday, where from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM over 100 critically-acclaimed musicians and DJs will be featured.

An exclusive music festival menu will be available featuring an eclectic mix of craft cocktails. All attending guests will be eligible for exclusive giveaways and raffles. This is event is free and open to the public.

WHERE: Ball & Chain 1513 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135

WHEN: September 1 – 3, 2017

Special DJ sets by:

DJ Le Spam (from Spam Allstars)

DJ El Russo

DJ Danis LaClave

DJ Kenyi Succar

Featured bands will include:

PALO!

Spam Allstars

Aaron Lebos

Electric Piquete

Conjunto Progresso

Electric Kif

Lemon City Trio

Vlade Divak

Leslie Cartaya

BarrioActivo

Jahzel

JT4

SonLokos

Rum & Coffee Band

Pepe Montes & His Conjunto

Elastic Bond

Nick Tannura Jazz Quartet

ArtOfficial

Tony Succar featuring Mixtura

Gene Paul

Lucy Grau

