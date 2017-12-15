THIS HOLIDAY SEASON GIFT TICKETS TO THE 17th ANNUAL  FOOD NETWORK & COOKING CHANNEL SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

The Festival Returns to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. February 21 – 25, 2018

Make this holiday season easy and give the gift of tickets to the 17th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®). With more than 90 events taking place February 21 – 25, 2018, there is something for every gourmand to sip and savor for a great cause, with all proceeds from the Festival benefiting the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. Give the ultimate gift of wine, food, spirits, and fun in the sun to the passionate, food-obsessed aficionado in your life to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE.

For the human rights activist: Women of Syria Dinner hosted by Alon Shaya and Ingrid Hoffmann part of the CRAVE Greater Fort Lauderdale Series (Friday, February 23). Renowned chefs Along Shaya and Ingrid Hoffmann are coming together to bring the Festival a one-of-a-kind heritage food experience at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. A carefully curated family-style dinner will be prepared by women representing two organizations dedicated to supporting Syrian refugees that Shaya and Hoffmann work with – the Denver-based Comal Heritage Food Incubator and Miami-based Zaytouna and Syrian Supper Club. Together, these women will collaborate on a menu rich with their cultural influences to satiate taste buds and stories about their journey to America to satisfy the soul.

For the fitness fiend: Barry’s Bootcamp and Bites hosted by Robert Irvine (Saturday, February 24). In addition to being a chef and popular television personality, Robert Irvine is the author of the healthy living cookbook Fit Fuel: A Chef’s Guide to Eating Well and Living Your Best Life (Irvine Products, LLC; August 2015) and founder of Robert Irvine Foods – and he’s bringing his expertise straight to the sands of South Beach for this first-time Festival event. Irvine will be joined by co-instructor Derek DeGrazio, partner and head trainer for Barry’s Bootcamp Miami, to lead guests through the ultimate morning workout followed by healthy bites and refreshing libations.

For the pet-obsessed: Yappie Hour presented by Fetch My Vet hosted by Katie Lee (Saturday, February 24). It’s no secret that Katie Lee, celebrated cookbook author and co-host of the hit Food Network show The Kitchen, is head-over-heels for her new chihuahua rescue, Gus. She’s bringing him to experience the Festival for the first time, as they host this pooch-friendly afternoon happy hour at Loews Miami Beach Hotel featuring libations for the two-legged species and plenty of snacks for canines and humans alike.

For the daytime imbiber: Rooftop Rosé Happy Hour hosted by Kristin Cavallari part of the CRAVE Greater Fort Lauderdale Series (Saturday, February 24). Television star, jewelry and shoe designer, True Roots (Rodale Books, April 2018) cookbook author and all-around lifestyle guru Kristin Cavallari joins us at the Festival for the first time to host this early evening affair. Transport yourself to the lifestyle of St. Tropez without needing your passport, while sipping on Whispering Angel by Chȃteau D’Esclans, savoring specially prepared bites and enjoying sprawling views of the teal blue waters of Fort Lauderdale beach.

For the night owl: Midnight Munchies presented by Thrillist hosted by Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Action Bronson (Saturday, February 24). Late-night beats and midnight treats are the name of the game at this all-new Festival party. World-renowned Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten serves as the evening’s host while recognized DJ and cookbook author Action Bronson dishes up his signature beats on the two-block oasis known as Española Way in South Beach’s Art Deco district. More than a dozen homegrown joints will satisfy all your sweet and salty late-night cravings while you sip on specially crafted libations and dance the night away at the ultimate Miami Beach block party.

For the those seeking the Caribbean heat: BACARDÍ presents Walshy Fire’s Rum & Bass Beach Party (Saturday, February 24). A taste of the Caribbean comes to the beach with Jamaican-American DJ Walshy Fire & Friends at this rum-centric soirée in the sand. Sip on refreshing libations while swaying to reggae-inspired beats and enjoying bites from 20 South Florida chefs at this second annual Festival event.

For the carnivorous grill master: Beachside BBQ hosted by Michael Symon (Sunday, February 25). Chef, restaurateur and popular Food Network personality Michael Symon will help close out the Festival weekend with the ultimate barbecue on the beach to celebrate the launch of his latest cookbook, Playing with Fire (Clarkson Potter, April 2018). He will host more than 30 barbecue maestros from joints across America to serve up their most decadent carnivorous creations cooked low and slow in the sparkling white sands beachside at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

For the whole family: Family Ice Cream Social hosted by Duff Goldman (Sunday, February 25). A brand-new addition to this year’s Festival line-up, fans of all ages are welcome to join all-around dessert authority Duff Goldman for this afternoon soirée at Loews Miami Beach Hotel. More than a dozen creameries and parlors from throughout South Florida will be serving up their most decadent treats for the whole family to enjoy, with specially-crafted libations available for the adults.

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. Tickets to these events and more are available online at sobewff.org or by calling 877.762.3933 (phone sales open Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST).

Between SOBEWFF® and its sister NYCWFF, which takes place each October in New York City, more than $36 million has been raised to benefit the respective charities for each Festival. Beyond the funds raised, both Festivals draw attention to the vibrant dining culture in their respective cities, provide economic stimulus in their communities, and serve as an invaluable platform to drive awareness, engaging and inspiring people to get involved in philanthropic activities.