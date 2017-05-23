This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tiffany & Co. announces Lady Gaga as its representative for the Brand in its latest Legendary Style campaign, launching a new fashion jewelry collection, Tiffany HardWear. The campaign premiered in a 60-second film aired during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5, a first for the Brand.

Lady Gaga, a true New Yorker and style icon who is fiercely feminine and fearlessly original, is seen in the film speaking from the heart—unscripted—about her lifelong passion for the Brand, and more importantly, about her own creative journey towards self-expression and empowerment.

The subjects of the Legendary Style campaigns are women of confidence, beauty and substance, chosen for their intelligence and authenticity. Whether they are actors or artists, models or musicians, they are true originals and make their own rules—and Lady Gaga personifies these ideals.

“In New York, you’re born knowing that Tiffany is the best, and that it is where the magic happens. The Brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times,” said Lady Gaga. “To me, Tiffany represents timeless American jewelry.”

The new Tiffany HardWear collection featured in the campaign embodies the strength and spirit of the modern woman, imbued with the soul of New York. With its bold 18k gold and sterling silver pieces, Tiffany HardWear is a study in the purity of design. Inspired by a unisex bracelet from 1971 in the Tiffany Archives, Tiffany HardWear builds on this design to include earrings, rings, necklaces and pendants. Urban and elegant, Tiffany Hardwear is as strong as the woman who wears it.

“For more than 180 years, the world’s chicest women have chosen Tiffany jewelry as a powerful expression of who they are,” said Caroline Naggiar, chief brand officer of Tiffany & Co. “This campaign celebrates Tiffany’s rich legacy and the modernity of Tiffany style. Lady Gaga, and her originality, creativity and courage, reflects the spirit of this collection.”

The campaign was creative directed by Tiffany’s in-house team in partnership with Grace Coddington, and shot by David Sims. The 60-second film was released on Super Bowl Sunday on Tiffany.com, and campaign images appeared across print and digital channels throughout the spring. The Tiffany HardWear Collection are available on Tiffany.com beginning May 2 and in-store worldwide on April 28.

While Tiffany has handcrafted the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the Super Bowl champion for each of the past 50 years, the Brand has never before been featured in a Super Bowl advertisement.