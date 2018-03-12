TO-GO MENU AND LUNCH BREAK SPECIALS AT SEGAFREDO L’ORIGINALE

L’Originale is Florida’s first Segafredo brought from Italy in June 2000 and the second location established in the United States. The original 1988 franchise, Segafredo Zanetti Espresso, developed its roots from the great and passionate work of an Italian coffee merchant, Massimo Zanetti. At the Lincoln Road location, the main goal is to keep this historic spirit alive by providing magnificent Italian coffee, cocktails, and aperitivos accompanied by a unique atmosphere. Eighteen years ago, when Segafredo first opened, it was a meeting place for Italian immigrants. This was a cultural hub for people looking to have a piece of their homeland; so much so, that the primary language spoken was Italian. As it evolved, Segafredo’s unique character attracted guests and locals from all over the world.

Segafredo L’Originale is introducing new menu items that embody the Italian tradition. For the Antipasti section, the additions are Melanzane alla Parmigiana (layered fried eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, oregano, garlic, and Parmesan cheese), Asparagi Uova e Pancetta (asparagus rolled in bacon, parmesan cheese, boiled egg, and tartar sauce), Baccala alla Vicentina (Vicentina style codfish over polenta), and Mozzarella Fritta. We also have two new salads: Pescatore (home-made seafood salad, calamari, shrimp, crab meat, celery, olives, lettuce, avocado, corn, croutons, and spicy aurora sauce) and L’antica (emmer wheat, zucchini, eggplant, pepper, asparagus, hearts of palm, feta cheese, crispy rice chips, and pesto sauce). Finally, we brought back two Panini favorites, Norvegese (smoked salmon, goat cheese, arugula, citrus dressing) and Pulcinella (beef carpaccio, pesto, arugula, hearts of palm, red onions, shaved parmesan cheese).