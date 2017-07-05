Top Students Celebrated for Academic Excellence by Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth

Miami’s Will Charouhis, of Fisher Island Day School, among the students honored

Will Charouhis of Miami, Florida was honored as one of the brightest young students in the world at a recent awards ceremony sponsored by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY). Charouhis, a participant in the CTY Talent Search, was recognized for scoring exceptionally high on a rigorous, above-grade-level test. Charouhis, a student at Fisher Island Day School, was one of more than 27,000 students from more than 65 countries who participated in the CTY Talent Search, between March 2016 and February 2017. He scored at the very top of the Talent Search participants, earning the High Honors designation. As part of the CTY Talent Search , advanced students in second through eighth grades take challenging tests that can reveal their true capacity for learning. Seventh and eighth graders take the SAT or ACT, the same tests used for college admissions. These students may also take advanced versions of the School and College Ability Test (SCAT) or the Spatial Test Battery (STB). Younger students take the SCAT, STB, or PSAT . This spring, the CTY Talent Search participants earning High Honors were invited to CTY award ceremonies across the U.S. and in China and Hong Kong. These students also qualified for CTY’s summer and online courses. “We congratulate all of our CTY Talent Search honorees for their hard work and academic achievement,” said Elaine Tuttle Hansen, executive director of CTY. “This is a moment not just to celebrate Will, but to honor his parents and the educators at Fisher Island Day School who recognized his academic talent and provided him with opportunities to develop it.”