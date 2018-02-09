TREAT YOUR SWEETIE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY WITH ROMANTIC OFFERINGS AT RESTAURANTS ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

DADE

Big Easy Winebar & Grill invites guests to savor the taste of authentic South African cuisine with a loved one this Valentine’s Day. On Wednesday February 14, 2018 couples can enjoy special, delectable dishes to share, in addition to the regular dinner menu, followed by a complimentary champagne toast. Big Easy’s famed shareable plates include Tid-Bits to start like the Pork Belly “Lollipop” – braai “bbq sauce” and cowboy candy; For the Table share the Chilli-Coffee Rubbed Pork Flatbread – seasonal apples, braai “bbq sauce” and fresh mozzarella; and from The Grill, The Big Easy Braai – South African farmers sausage, top sirloin 12 oz., double lamb chops and Nigerian prawns with your choice of two sides. Big Easy Winebar & Grill is located at 701 South Miami Avenue, Suite 339 in Miami’s Brickell City Centre. Dinner is served Sunday through Thursday from 5PM to 11PM; Friday and Saturday from 5PM to Midnight; Telephone: (786) 814-5955; www.bigeasy.miami .

The garden oasis in the heart of Coconut Grove’s Peacock Park, Glass & Vine, is inviting couples to enjoy an enchanting evening at the earthy, yet contemporary indoor/outdoor concept this Valentine’s Day. On Wednesday February 14, 2018, Glass & Vine will be offering exclusive menu specials followed by a complimentary glass of bubbly. With a menu designed to be shared, diners can indulge in some of G&V’s favorites like Florida Stracciatella – California olive oil, ZTB bread, and garlic confit; Housemade Semolina Pasta – green pea pesto, pistachios and toasted breadcrumbs; or Glazed Pork Belly – guava-miso, jicama, fish sauce and cashew. Glass & Vine is located at 2820 McFarlane Road in Coconut Grove. Valet parking is available in front of the restaurant on McFarlane Road. Telephone: (305) 200-5268; http://www.glassandvine.com/.

The contemporary American steakhouse, BLT Prime at Trump National Doral Miami is celebrating Valentine’s Day on Wednesday February 14, 2018 with a special three course prix-fixe menu option, priced at $95 per person (excluding taxes and gratuity) in addition to their regular menu. The meal starts off with choice of Creamy Tomato Burrata served with banyuls marinated heirloom tomatoes, orange scented saba balsamic and micro basil, or Lobster Crab Cakes complete with balsamic rum glaze and basil aioli. Main course options on offer are Alaskan Halibut paired with sweet potato succotash, aged balsamic, stewed leeks, sweet ginger and wasabi beurre blanc; Best of Both Worlds with filet mignon, Florida lobster tail, wild mushroom risotto cakes, bacon orange Brussels sprouts and rosemary port reduction; or Hudson Valley Duck Breast with confit leg, Maui pineapple glaze, pickled turnips and pistachio brittle. Guests can end the evening on a sweet note with Strawberry Champagne Mousse served with white and dark chocolate truffles and chocolate caviar, or Chocolate Temptation Cake with chocolate mousse, dark lace cookies and raspberry coulis. As a special Valentine’s Day treat, couples will also receive an indulgent Bon Bon Boite takeaway – two dark chocolate bon bons filled with Baileys and Dulce de Leche. Telephone: (305) 591–6606. BLT Prime is located at Trump National Doral Miami®, 4400 NW 87th Avenue. www.bltprimemiami.com.

The Dutch, award-winning Chef Andrew Carmellini’s modern American bistro, is inviting you and your sweetie pie to enjoy a romantic four-course Valentine’s Day dinner on Wednesday February 14, 2018. For $85 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) couples can share an enchanting culinary experience at the critically acclaimed South Beach dining destination followed by a complimentary glass of bubbly. The first course offers a delightful amuse bouche – Jerusalem Artichoke Velouté served with butter croutons and chervil. Appetizer offerings include Little Gem Salad – Jamon Serrano, Avocado; Octopus “A La Gallega” – olives and capers; Classic Corvina Ceviche – rocoto and sweet potatoes; and Prime Steak Tartar with cognac aioli and grilled country bread. Entrée selections include Wild Mushroom Risotto served with black truffle and Grana Padano; Seared Diver Scallop with creamy polenta and pork belly; Faroe Salmon paired with root vegetables and wheat berries; Half Roast Duck with hash brown and royal trumpets; or Prime Beef Wellington with Bordelaise and farm salad. For dessert, indulge in Chocolate Lover’s Grail with passion fruit, caramelized bananas and meringue or the Sticky Bun with warm caramel and cinnamon ice cream. Regular a la carte menu will be also available. The Dutch is located inside W South Beach Hotel, 2201 Collins Avenue, in Miami Beach. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling (305) 938-3112 or emailing info@thedutchmiami.com; www.thedutchmiami.com.

Miami Beach’s very own NYC-inspired trattoria, Macchialina will be opening its doors to all lovebirds this Valentine’s Day with a specially curated, 4-course Chef’s tasting menu priced at $75 per person. The Italian hotspot will also be offering wine pairings, one at $32 per person and for a more elevated experience, $55 per person; the higher priced pairing will include access to sample some special bottles of allocated wine. Chef Mike Pirolo’s handcrafted menu will include an appetizer course including Tuna Crudo with heirloom tomatoes, and Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms; a pasta course featuring a Tagliatelle with lamb shank ragu and Spaghetti Con Aragosta with lobster, tomato and basil; and for the main course, a choice of 21-Day Aged Sirloin of Beef with potato gatto and truffled jus or Alaskan Halibut with a sunchoke puree, crispy sunchokes & lemon emulsion. For dessert, Chef Mike with unveil a special dessert of his choice. Macchialina is open Sunday thru Thursday from 6PM to 11PM and Friday/Saturday from 6PM to 11:30PM and is located at 820 Alton Road on Miami Beach. Reservations can be placed by calling 305-534-2124 or emailing info@macchialina.com; www.macchialina.com.

Meat Market, the sizzling high-end steakhouse is getting into the spirit of Valentine’s Day with dinner specials for you and your significant other. Specials include an appetizer of Half Dozen Kusshi Oysters with Truffle Caviar, followed by a Prime 30 oz. bone-in New York topped with Grilled Tristan Lobster tail and chorizo. For dessert, diners can indulge in one of the restaurant’s many delectable sweet options. Menu available at both locations. Meat Market is located at 915 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. For reservations, please call (305) 532-0088. Meat Market Palm Beach is located at 191 Bradley Place. For reservations, please call (561) 354-9800; www.meatmarket.net.

One of Miami Beach’s hottest new restaurants, Stiltsville Fish Bar, is inviting guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day with classic seafood fare prepared by the culinary chef duo, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth. On Wednesday February 14, 2018, diners can enjoy specials along with a la carte fare, followed by a complimentary glass of bubbly. Specials include shareable dishes like Sweet and Spicy Oysters ($22) – Three Chilled Oyster served with Sweet Vermouth compressed apples or Brandy soaked blood oranges and Three Chilled Oyster marinated in spicy vodka with fresno chilis and hearts on fire garnish. Entree choices include The Fish 2 Ways ($69) – grilled and roasted whole Yellow Tail Snapper stuffed with marinated fennel, lobster butter and artichokes; The Fish 3 Way ($82) – crispy tail, head & cheeks, butter roasted loin, ceviche-style with crispy beets and lovage; or The Romeo and Juliet Lobster ($47) – yankee (Maine) lobster with southern bell grits, ginger cream and asparagus tips. For a sweet ending, a Chocolate Hazelnut Torte ($14) – champagne blood orange sorbet, prailine and hazelnut anglaise. Stiltsville Fish Bar is located at 1787 Purdy Avenue on Miami Beach. Telephone: (786) 353-0477; www.stiltsvillefishbar.com

Stubborn Seed, the South Beach hotspot on Washington Avenue by Top Chef Jeremy Ford, is inviting couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a culinary experience promised to delight the senses. On Wednesday February 14, 2018, guests can enjoy rotating seasonal specialities available a la carte featuring locally sourced, natural ingredients followed by a complimentary glass of bubbly. Lovebirds can indulge in menu highlights like House Made Pasta ($31) – Meyer lemon, perigord truffle and parmesan; Warm Celery Root ($17) – crackling maitake, creamy mustard, herbs and blossoms; or Umami Short Rib ($39) – trumpet mushroom, heirloom carrots and miso mustard butter. For a sweet ending, the Chocolate Mousse ($12) – Valrhona dark chocolate cremeux, orange, pistachio and rosemary ice cream; Stout Cake ($11) – bourbon caramel, bruleed banana and ginger ice cream; or Snickerdoodle Cookies ($8) – brown butter, Valrhona gianduja and cinnamon. Stubborn Seed is located at 101 Washington Avenue on Miami Beach. The restaurant is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 6PM to 11PM; Friday and Saturday from 6PM to midnight; Closed Mondays. Telephone: (786) 322-5211; www.stubbornseed.com.

The Strand Bar & Grill at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, delivers a seasonal, ingredient-driven menu of carefully considered new American fare infused with innovative touches. For Valentine’s Day, Executive Chef Stephen Ullrich will offer a romantically themed four-course menu priced at $150 per couple, or $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. Savory highlights from the menu include: Bay Scallop Crudo, Beet Ravioli with Lobster, and Lavender and Honey Glazed Duck Breast to name a few. Additionally, their raw bar is also worth diving into – after all, they do say that oysters are an aphrodisiac. The Strand Bar & Grill is located at 6801 Collins Avenue. Telephone: (305) 514-7474; http://www.thestrandmiami.com/. Reduced valet parking is available for $10.

Rusty Pelican, Key Biscayne’s iconic dining destination, invites couples to share a romantic evening this Valentine’s Day. On Wednesday February 14, 2018, guests can indulge in an aphrodisiacal five-course, prix-fixe menu crafted by Executive Chef Jim Pastor. The first seating begins at 5PM to 7PM for $80 per person*. The later seating begins at 9PM onwards for $98 per person* with the inclusion of a welcome glass of Taittinger Champagne. Guests have the option of indulging in the beverage pairing for an additional $58 per person*. (*Excluding tax and gratuity). The first course features a Hearts of Palm Salad with fennel, mache and passionfruit. Appetizers include choice of Poached Wild Atlantic Salmon with pickled leeks and blood orange gastrique or Duck Confit Risotto with rosemary chantarelle mushrooms, fava beans and parmigiano reggiano. The third course features a Cavatelli Cacio e Pepe with black truffle. Entree choices offer Seared Chilean Sea Bass with parsnip puree, charred romesco and pink champagne Buerre Blanc or Dry Aged 8oz. Manhattan Steak with creamy Malanga and sauce bordelaise. For dessert, Strawberry Mousse with toasted almond sand and bittersweet chocolate. The Rusty Pelican is located at 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne. For further details and reservations, please call (305) 361-3818; www.therustypelican.com.

Lightkeepers located at the The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is inviting lovers to share an elegant Valentine’s Day prixe-fixe dinner priced at $129 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) on Wednesday February 14, 2018. Dinner seatings are from 6PM to 10PM and couples can indulge in an extravagant four course meal fit for royalty. Beginning with first course choice of Tuna Tartar with kaffir lime, lemon grass, sweet plantain and puffed rice; Foie Parfait with white carrot cake, foie ganache, tarragon pavlova and pickled currant; or 63° Degree Goose Egg with black truffle, locatelli emulsion, duck ham and boniato. The second course offers choice of Georges Bank Diver Sea Scallops with roasted sunchoke, jamon and salsify; Winter Squash Ravioli with beurre noissette, parmesan espuma and cracked hazelnut; and Cauliflower Velouté with pumpernickel crouton, pickled mustard and Pedro Ximenez. Main entrée offerings include Wild Turbot with black truffle, hazelnut, parsnip root and ginger coriander broth; 48 Hour Short Rib with blistered asparagus, smoked celery root and soy cured maitake; or Pork Belly with carrot emulsion, black garlic sabayon, sour cherry and pomme soufflé. For dessert, delectable options include Valhrona dark chocolate with passion fruit, vanilla udon noodles and coconut snow or Strawberry Consommé with Prosecco, mint gel and sugarcane kiss. Lightkeepers is located at 455 Grand Bay Drive in Key Biscayne. Reservations are required and can be made by calling: (305) 365-4156; www.lightkeepersmiami.com.

BROWARD

ETARU Hallandale the spectacular, new oceanfront restaurant featuring contemporary Japanese Robatayaki cuisine is presenting a weeklong food and film festival with a spotlight on romance in honor of Valentine’s Day. Beginning on Thursday, February 8 and running nightly until Valentine’s Day, Wednesday February 14, the beachside hotspot will offer a great night out for those looking for something different to do with their beloved – taking the concept of dinner and a movie to the next level. Each night a different film will be shown at 7PM and 9:30PM sharp with a delicious aphrodisiacal dinner; at $150 per couple or $75 single, exclusive of tax and gratuity. Reservations are suggested as seating is limited to 24 for the beach movie experience ; once those seats are filled diners are welcome to experience the special menu in the main dining room or on ETARU’s spacious oceanfront deck. Guests who book the 7PM screening will watch the film and then head upstairs to dinner; those who book the 9:30PM showing can arrive at the restaurant between 7PM and 7:30PM and dine on the four-course menu before the movie. The Valentine’s menu kicks off with a glass of Veuve Clicquot rose followed by spicy mixed sashimi salad with smoked tomato, ikura and piri piri sauce and a sashimi selection to share. Second course is king crab salad and black cod gyoza, while the main course selections are wagyu short rib and Japanese mushroom hotpot. All meals end with ETARU’s famed dessert platter. While the films are playing, guests will be able to order drinks from the beach bar; additionally, Executive Chef Sergio Rivera is creating a slate of popcorn-themed snacks available for purchase. Reservations strongly suggested at 954-271-3222 or etarurestaurant.us. ETARU is located at 111 S. Surf Road in Hallandale Beach. The restaurant is open for dinner daily, lunch Wednesday through Saturday and Sunday brunch. Self-parking is available from 11:30AM to 7PM, valet from 11:30AM until late. Sunday brunch hours are 12:30PM until 4PM. Telephone: (954) 271-3222; Website: www.etarurestaurant.us. Link to film schedule here.

3030 Ocean, inside the Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, is inviting lovers to an elegant Valentine’s Day Prix-Fixe Dinner priced at $83 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) with an optional wine pairing for an additional $32. The dinner begins at 8PM. Bites to share include chilled oyster with cucumber mignonette; sunchoke soup shot; beef tartare on a crispy potato chip; or a prosciutto wrapped & goat cheese stuffed date. Appetizer highlights include beet ravioli with pistachios and arugula; or forbidden fried rice with cuttlefish, pork belly, meyer lemon, and frisée. Entrees feature fluke with braised radicchio, sweet potato, fennel, and olives; strip loin steak with king trumpet mushroom, celery root gratin, and jus; or grilled lamb with black garbanzo beans, baby eggplant, and black garlic jus. Delectable desserts include a dulce de leche filled beignet and chocolate-strawberry tart, among others. 3030 Ocean is located at the Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, 3030 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale. Reservations are required in advance and can be made by calling (954) 765-3030. http://www.3030ocean.com/

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits invites lovebirds to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at the contemporary, oceanfront restaurant. On Wednesday, February 14, 2018, Burlock Coast will offer guests menu specials in addition to their regular offerings. For $149 (excluding tax and gratuity), couples can delight in Burlock Coast’s signature Kusshi Oysters with caviar and a bottle a Veuve Cliquot. For dinner, diners can enjoy an a la carte selection of shareable dishes like Sea Salt Roasted Beets – candied walnuts, Cypress Grove goat cheese and citrus; Fried Oysters – pickled peppers, chorizo and remoulade; and Pork Belly Tacos – charred corn, avocado crema and tomatillo salsa. Main entrees from the Sea include choice of BC Fish and Chips – crispy flounder, beer vinegar and crushed potatoes; Lobster Pasta – pappardelle, tomato, spinach, asparagus and bisque; or Sea Scallops – local carrots, braised mushrooms, turnip and radish. Or indulge in the Bootleg Burger – ground brisket, pulled pork, chipotle aioli and jack cheese; or Filet Mignon – bone marrow, truffle yukon puree and roasted root vegetables. Burlock Coast is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale at 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. For reservations please call (954) 302-6460 or email burlockcoastrsvp@ritzcarlton.com; www.burlockcoast.com.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille, located at the illustrious Riverside Hotel on Las Olas Boulevard, is offering a four-course Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu with a multitude of dishes for guests to choose from for $90 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). Appetizer highlights include Grilled Octopus – charred shishito aioli. Mint, tangerine, red onion; Duck Bao – duck confit, Asian steamed bun, pickled veggies, hoisin, duck crackling, scallion; and Seafood Crudo Duo – tuna tartare, scallop carpaccio, baby arugula, frisee, lemon, pink peppercorn, EVOO, flowers. Entrees for the evening feature Beef Filet – seared hand-cut 6 oz. filet, seared foie gras, seasonal mushroom, shallot, potato & leek “croquette”, mirepoix puree, balsamic & burgundy reduction; Lobster – grilled Maine lobster, saffron and sweet pea arancini, clam, squid ink foam; Turbot or John Dory – seared with pear & white miso puree, brown butter & pine nut crumble, black truffle, braised leek, chervil oil. Specialty desserts include a choice of Chocolate & Raspberry Entremet – raspberry mousse, chocolate ganache, chocolate crunch and Vanilla- Lavender Bomb – vanilla bean mousse, lychee-lavender gelee, lemon olive oil cake, champagne granita. Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille is located at 620 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, inside the Riverside Hotel. For reservations, please call (954) 467-2555 or visit www.wildsealasolas.com.

Kuro, the celebrated new-style Japanese restaurant at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, invites couples to spend a romantic evening featuring on Wednesday, February 14, 2018. Kuro will offer delectable Valentine’s Day specials as well as its beloved la carte fare. Menu highlights include Toro Tartar ($32) – uni and caviar; Grilled Octopus ($26) – yuzu kosho tomato confit and daikon salad; Umi To Yama no Sachi, or surf and turf, ($125) – 8 oz. Filet mignon, umami poached lobster, miso-crab butter and truffle kimizu. For a sweet finish, indulge in decadent Cheesecake served with rasberry sorbet and lychee gel ($12). Kuro is located at One Seminole Way in Hollywood, Florida. Telephone: (800) 585-0010; www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Award-winning Council Oak Steaks & Seafood at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood is offering a variety of Valentine’s Day specials to enjoy with your significant other. Specials include Raw Bar offerings ($29) – Maine Lobster, Island Creek Oysters, Colossal Crabmeat cocktail and Jumbo Shrimp cocktails; Surf & Turf ($90) – 8 oz. Dry Aged NY sirloin, Carabineros shrimp and winter vegetable; and USDA Prime Slow Roasted Prime Rib (14 oz. Queen Cut $45, 18 oz. King cut $58) – served with Yorkshire pudding, horseradish crème and au jus. Diners can also purchase hand-cut Council Oak steaks and chops all night long as well as delicious selections from the a la carte menu. For dessert, diners can indulge in one of the restaurant’s many delectable sweet options. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood is located inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at One Seminole Way in Hollywood, Florida. Brunch is served Sundays from 10AM to 2PM. For reservations, please call (954) 327-7501 or visit www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Fort Lauderdale Beach’s hottest new restaurant Lona by Pablo Salas invites guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year by the ocean. The stunning beachfront eatery serves eclectic, soulful Mexican cuisine in a chic, yet funky environment. Celebrated Mexican chef, Pablo Salas has crafted a delectable holiday menu with lovers in mind. Priced at $49 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), Lona’s three-course prix-fixe menu features chocolate in each dish for an indulgent, imaginative meal sure to impress your date. Guests will begin the romantic feast with an Ahi Tuna and Quinoa Salad – pan-seared ahi tuna, tricolor quinoa, heirloom cherry tomatoes, baby spinach and mole vinaigrette, followed by a succulent entrée, Corazon de Filet – filet mignon, cauliflower puree, prune mole sauce, pea shoot salad and crispy shallots. For a sweet ending, diners will dive into Tres Leches de Chocolate – a chocolate three-milk soaked cake served with white chocolate shavings, caramelized walnuts and strawberry dust. Lona is located at 321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Lunch is served daily from 11:30 AM – 3:30PM. Dinner is served Sunday – Wednesday from 6PM – 11PM, outdoor bar open until 1AM; Thursday – Saturday 6PM – midnight, outdoor bar open until 2AM. For reservations: (954) 245-3069; lonarestaurant.com.