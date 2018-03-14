ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL’S PHASE 2 LINEUP IS HERE

GENERAL ADMISSION SOLD OUT & LIMITED VIP PASSES AVAILABLE
Fans who managed to secure tickets to Ultra Music Festival’s 20th Anniversary can rejoice at an epic phase two lineup, with more still to come!
The second phase of artist announcements brings a unique, refreshing array of talent to Bayfront Park this March. A star-studded list of headliners warmly welcomes the addition of Drumcode techno don Adam Beyer in the RESISTANCE Carl Cox Megastructure while the Live stage sees the addition of Fischerspooner and Modestep. Providing support is dance music legend Benny Benassi, future house chart topper Jauz and firm favorites Oliver Heldens and Cedric Gervais.
The RESISTANCE lineup, once again powered by Arcadia Spectacular’s infamous Spider stage and the Carl Cox Megastructure, sees Better Lost Than Stupid (David Squillace, Matthias Tanzmann and Martin Buttrich), Coyu and the legendary Danny Tenaglia join Hector, Maetrik, Matador (Live), Pan-Pot, Pete Tong, Sam Paganini, Stephan Bodzin (Live) and others across the weekend.
With the festival now less than a month away, the countdown to Ultra 20 has officially commenced. In anticipation of the upcoming anniversary, Ultra has released 2 episodes of their 5 part ’20 Years Of Ultra’ documentary series, detailing the early development of the festival, role of Miami in the American dance scene, and Ultra’s unique incorporation of both DJs and live bands in their yearly lineups.
An extremely limited number of VIP tickets are still available. Purchase one of the remaining packages still available to ensure your spot at the 20th Anniversary of Ultra Music Festival.
Ultra Music Festival is an 18+ event. For tickets and more information, head to ultramusicfestival.com.
HEADLINERS
Adam Beyer
Afrojack
Armin van Buuren
Axwell /\ Ingrosso
Carl Cox
The Chainsmokers
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Dubfire B2B Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Osuna
Eric Prydz
Flosstradamus
Hardwell
Jamie Jones
J.E.S.u.S (Jackmaster, Eats Everything, Skream, Seth Troxler)
Joseph Capriati
Kaskade
Maceo Plex
Marshmello
Nicky Romero
RL Grime
Sasha | John Digweed
Steve Aoki
Tiësto
Virtual Self
LIVE HEADLINERS
Azealia Banks
Empire of the Sun
Fischerspooner
Infected Mushroom
Modestep
Tchami x Malaa: No Redemption
Rabbit in the Moon
The Wailers featuring Julian Marley
SUPPORT
Alan Walker
Andrew Rayel
Andy C
Audien
B.Traits
Bassjackers
Benny Benassi
Better Lost Than Stupid (Martin Buttrich, Davide Squillace, Matthias Tanzmann)
Blasterjaxx
Brohug
Brownies & Lemonade All Stars
Carlo Lio
Cedric Gervais
Christian Smith
Coyu
The Crystal Method
Danny Tenaglia
Fedde Le Grand
Frank Walker
GTA
Gabriel & Dresden
Ghastly
Guti LIVE
Hector
Hot Since 82
Jauz
Josh Wink
Joyryde
Julian Jordan
Kayzo
Keys N Krates LIVE
Kungs
Laidback Luke
Lost Kings
Luigi Madonna
Maetrik
Marco Bailey
MaRLo
Matador LIVE
Matoma
Nastia
Nathan Barato
NGHTMRE + Slander present Gud Vibrations
Nic Fanciulli
Oliver Heldens
Ookay LIVE
Pan-Pot
Patrick Topping
Paul Oakenfold
Pete Tong
Popof
Quintino
REZZ
Sam Paganini
San Holo
Sick Individuals
Slushii
Stefano Noferini
Stephan Bodzin LIVE
Sub Focus
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
Technasia
Valentino Khan
Vini Vici
wAFF
What So Not
ADDITIONAL SUPPORT
Afrobeta
Andrew Luce
Cesqeaux
Cheat Codes
Cray
D.O.D
DubVision
Ducky
Ekali
Elio Riso
Emily Estefan
Estiva
Frankie Bones
Grandtheft
Henry Fong
Jillionaire
Jon Rundell
Kevens
KIIDA
Krane
Kura
London on Da Track
Manila Killa
Matisse & Sadko
Merk & Kremont
Moksi
Mykris
Myrne
NLW
Nora En Pure
Paris & Simo
Quix
Raiden
Ravitez
Salvatore Ganacci
Tommie Sunshine
Wuki
4B
