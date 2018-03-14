ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL’S PHASE 2 LINEUP IS HERE

GENERAL ADMISSION SOLD OUT & LIMITED VIP PASSES AVAILABLE

Fans who managed to secure tickets to Ultra Music Festival’s 20th Anniversary can rejoice at an epic phase two lineup, with more still to come!

The second phase of artist announcements brings a unique, refreshing array of talent to Bayfront Park this March. A star-studded list of headliners warmly welcomes the addition of Drumcode techno don Adam Beyer in the RESISTANCE Carl Cox Megastructure while the Live stage sees the addition of Fischerspooner and Modestep. Providing support is dance music legend Benny Benassi, future house chart topper Jauz and firm favorites Oliver Heldens and Cedric Gervais.

The RESISTANCE lineup, once again powered by Arcadia Spectacular’s infamous Spider stage and the Carl Cox Megastructure, sees Better Lost Than Stupid (David Squillace, Matthias Tanzmann and Martin Buttrich), Coyu and the legendary Danny Tenaglia join Hector, Maetrik, Matador (Live), Pan-Pot, Pete Tong, Sam Paganini, Stephan Bodzin (Live) and others across the weekend.

With the festival now less than a month away, the countdown to Ultra 20 has officially commenced. In anticipation of the upcoming anniversary, Ultra has released 2 episodes of their 5 part ’20 Years Of Ultra’ documentary series, detailing the early development of the festival, role of Miami in the American dance scene, and Ultra’s unique incorporation of both DJs and live bands in their yearly lineups.

An extremely limited number of VIP tickets are still available. Purchase one of the remaining packages still available to ensure your spot at the 20th Anniversary of Ultra Music Festival.

Ultra Music Festival is an 18+ event. For tickets and more information, head to ultramusicfestival.com.

HEADLINERS

Adam Beyer

Afrojack

Armin van Buuren

Axwell /\ Ingrosso

Carl Cox

The Chainsmokers

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Dubfire B2B Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Osuna

Eric Prydz

Flosstradamus

Hardwell

Jamie Jones

J.E.S.u.S (Jackmaster, Eats Everything, Skream, Seth Troxler)

Joseph Capriati

Kaskade

Maceo Plex

Marshmello

Nicky Romero

RL Grime

Sasha | John Digweed

Steve Aoki

Tiësto

Virtual Self

LIVE HEADLINERS

Azealia Banks

Empire of the Sun

Fischerspooner

Infected Mushroom

Modestep

Tchami x Malaa: No Redemption

Rabbit in the Moon

The Wailers featuring Julian Marley

SUPPORT

Alan Walker

Andrew Rayel

Andy C

Audien

B.Traits

Bassjackers

Benny Benassi

Better Lost Than Stupid (Martin Buttrich, Davide Squillace, Matthias Tanzmann)

Blasterjaxx

Brohug

Brownies & Lemonade All Stars

Carlo Lio

Cedric Gervais

Christian Smith

Coyu

The Crystal Method

Danny Tenaglia

Fedde Le Grand

Frank Walker

GTA

Gabriel & Dresden

Ghastly

Guti LIVE

Hector

Hot Since 82

Jauz

Josh Wink

Joyryde

Julian Jordan

Kayzo

Keys N Krates LIVE

Kungs

Laidback Luke

Lost Kings

Luigi Madonna

Maetrik

Marco Bailey

MaRLo

Matador LIVE

Matoma

Nastia

Nathan Barato

NGHTMRE + Slander present Gud Vibrations

Nic Fanciulli

Oliver Heldens

Ookay LIVE

Pan-Pot

Patrick Topping

Paul Oakenfold

Pete Tong

Popof

Quintino

REZZ

Sam Paganini

San Holo

Sick Individuals

Slushii

Stefano Noferini

Stephan Bodzin LIVE

Sub Focus

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

Technasia

Valentino Khan

Vini Vici

wAFF

What So Not

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT

Afrobeta

Andrew Luce

Cesqeaux

Cheat Codes

Cray

D.O.D

DubVision

Ducky

Ekali

Elio Riso

Emily Estefan

Estiva

Frankie Bones

Grandtheft

Henry Fong

Jillionaire

Jon Rundell

Kevens

KIIDA

Krane

Kura

London on Da Track

Manila Killa

Matisse & Sadko

Merk & Kremont

Moksi

Mykris

Myrne

NLW

Nora En Pure

Paris & Simo

Quix

Raiden

Ravitez

Salvatore Ganacci

Tommie Sunshine

Wuki

4B