

UNOde50, the Madrid-born global brand known for its unique handcrafted jewelry, announces the remodel of its Miami retail boutique located in Lincoln Road Mall. The revamped location unveils a brand new retail concept unlike any of its other locations, creating a unique shopping experience centered around the brand’s beautifully handcrafted styles.

The updated space embodies a personality of it’s own that combines a cosmopolitan, bright, urban atmosphere with regal furniture sourced from around the world, and artwork uniquely created by UNOde50’s creative team. Each creation in the 50-piece limited edition artwork is crafted with noble materials such as oak and walnut combined with contrasting metals and leather details – complimenting the UNOde50 aesthetic.

The brand’s product offerings feature a full assortment of women’s and men’s handcrafted jewelry and watches, including special collections and limited edition pieces. The quality of the materials used, along with the unique and mold-breaking designs, have positioned the brand as a world-renowned benchmark of success.

UNOde50 is excited to provide an updated home for the brand’s extraordinary designs. The remodel is part of an exciting expansion for the brand increasing its retail footprint with upcoming boutiques planned for this year and another step towards UNOde50’s long-term goals in the US, a strategic growth market for the brand. Floridians are welcome to fall in love with the brand for its quality, craftsmanship and a bold creative spirit.

The boutiques’ new store design and décor reflects UNOde50’s passion for supporting artisans and its commitment to art and design. Exclusive brand artwork including special edition lamps, custom framed prints and wall sculptures add to the in-store experience and select pieces are available for purchase.

At present, UNOde50 has over 100 boutiques located throughout 40 countries.

ABOUT UNOde50

UNOde50, a Spanish jewelry brand, was founded during the late 90’s by a group of designers whose design style broke away from the current trends, offering a unique and different look. The brand started out with the concept of creating only 50 “one-of-a-kind” units of each design, thus the genesis of the name. Today UNOde50 is present in over 40 countries with more than 100 stores in main cities around the world, including: Toronto, Madrid, Rome, Milan, Berlin, New York, Miami, Tokyo, Moscow, Panama and Paris, keeping its philosophy of exclusiveness through a highly crafted production process.