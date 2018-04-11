Urban Land Institute to Review Miami Beach’s Stormwater Management and Climate Adaption Strategy

— Monday, April 16 to Thursday, April 19 —

WHO/WHAT: The Urban Land Institute (ULI) Advisory Services Panel, a diverse team of volunteer senior executives ranging from engineers to market analysts, will visit Miami Beach from April 16 to 19 to analyze the city’s approach to combatting flooding and sea level rise. Implemented in 2013, the proactive stormwater plan consists of drainage system improvements; road and public seawall elevations; and the replacement of aging gravity stormwater pipes. The panel is being offered to Miami Beach through the city’s partnership with 100 Resilient Cities – Pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation.

In order to provide expert advice and recommendations on the city’s stormwater management and climate adaption initiatives, the ULI advisory panel will convene in Miami Beach for an intensive three-day period of in-depth workshops, tours, interviews and a public listening session.

The city will be evaluated in the areas of communication practices and community outreach; harmonization and aesthetics of road elevations; public infrastructure investments and improvements; tidal flooding mitigation strategy and more.

“Taking an opportunity to re-visit vital details of our plan with industry leaders is essential to the success of any large-scale, innovative project,” noted Mayor Dan Gelber. “I’m looking forward to receiving their feedback as we look to solidify the foundation of our resiliency strategy.”

Now in its 71st year, the ULI advisory services program assembles experts in the fields of real estate and land use planning to participate on panels worldwide, offering recommendations for complex planning and development projects, programs and policies. Panels have developed more than 700 studies for a broad range of land uses, ranging from waterfront properties to inner-city retail.

The public schedule will be as follows:

Tuesday, April 17

o Panel Meet and Greet: 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

o Public Listening Session: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Televised)

Thursday, April 19

o Panel’s Findings Report Presentation and Q&A Session: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Televised & Media Interviews Available)

A final report will be provided this summer by ULI to inform the city on its status and best practices in regards to its decision making process and stormwater program. The findings will be part of the Greater Miami and the Beaches Resilience Strategy scheduled to be released in partnership with 100RC this winter.

WHEN: Monday, April 16 to Thursday, April 19, 2018

WHERE: Miami Beach City Hall, Third Floor Commission Chambers

1700 Convention Center Drive

This review is possible thanks to the generous support of the 100 Resilient Cities – Pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation (100RC). 100RC is dedicated to helping cities around the world become more resilient to the physical, social and economic challenges that are a growing part of the 21st century. Miami Beach joined the 100RC network in 2016 in partnership with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County. www.100resilientcities.org