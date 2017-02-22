In 2005, Miami nonprofit, Casa Valentina first opened its doors with seed funding from a performance of Eve Ensler’s renowned play, The Vagina Monologues. Coming full circle, the February 23rd Miami-based benefit production will commemorate over a decade of Casa Valentina’s service to youth aging out of foster care and their incredible battle to overcome sometimes insurmountable odds as they work towards their independence.

An organization like no other, Casa Valentina provides safe housing, critical life skills lessons and emotional support to young people who leave the system confused, homeless and without the tools for life. Proceeds from the performance will go directly to Casa Valentina to help them continue this amazing work.

The Vagina Monologues addresses the feminine experience, touching on matters such as love, birth, rape, and sex. A binding theme throughout these poignant, moving and hilarious stories is the celebration of the vagina as a tool for feminine empowerment, and the ultimate embodiment of individuality.

V-Day is a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls by raising awareness through benefit productions of this award-winning play. Casa Valentina is proud to officially join again with V-Day, presenting this benefit performance of The Vagina Monologues at the beautiful Olympia Theater on February 23rd, 2017.

We invite you on this amazing journey! Join Casa Valentina and become a Sponsor for The Vagina Monologues revival performance…. The time is now!