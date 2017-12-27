Vijayudu Veena Appointed As Executive Chef at The Setai, Miami Beach

The Setai Miami Beach is pleased to announce the appointment of Vijayudu “Vijay” Veena as the hotel’s executive chef. Veena brings 12 years of culinary experience from around the world to his new position.

A veteran of The Setai, in 2008 Veena joined the hotel’s team and quickly moved up the kitchen hierarchy. Originally from Hyderabad, India, Veena started his career at JW Marriott in Mumbai. He moved on to The Lausanne Palace and Spa in Switzerland before relocating to Miami to join The Setai family. Veena holds a Bachelor of Culinary Arts from Osmania University in India and an advanced studies degree from the Institute Hotelier Cesar Ritz in Switzerland.

“I have been a part of The Setai and Jaya’s formal rebranding for many years, I look forward to consistently evolving the properties culinary direction,” says Chef Vijayudu Veena.

As executive chef, Veena will oversee all of the hotel’s culinary operations including its signature restaurant Jaya as well as The Ocean Grill, The Lobby Bar and The Courtyard. Veena will also oversee the hotel’s in-room dining program, banquets and catering events. He pays homage to his spicy and flavorful background by creating dishes inspired from his childhood and using his classically trained techniques to develop new flavors while maintaining culinary harmony. His combination of classic, rich Indian flavors along with ingredients from other regions of Asia including China, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and Malaysia create a well-rounded dining program.

“Under Chef Veena’s direction our signature restaurant and dining concepts will continue to wow guests and create memorable dining experiences. Chef Veena’s talent has already helped shape Jaya’s direction,” says Christian Maeder, Food and Beverage Director, The Setai.

Jaya will continue to be a celebration of culinary diversity featuring regional specialties from Southeast and Northern Asian cultures. The 200-seat restaurant and the hotel’s courtyard serves authentic, approachable dishes, sharing-style enhanced by locally sourced products and ingredients.