Watch the World Cup 2018 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Loews Miami Beach Hotel is celebrating all things World Cup 2018! To commemorate this epic global soccer match up, we’ve created a globally inspired, soccer-themed menu representing various countries participating in this year’s matchups. From Messi Sliders to Half Time Quesadillas to Caipirinhas, Pisco Sours and more, guests can taste and sip their way around the globe, while watching the games on the big screen at our Bar Collins restaurant and lounge. The specials will run through the entire World Cup and guests will be able to watch the games on the big screen inside Bar Collins, or from the bar flat screens on the outside terrace, should they want to dine al fresco. Below please find the menu and images.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.