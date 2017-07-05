Wellness Hot-Spot, 1 Hotel South Beach Hosts Bride-to-Be Serena Williams

Now being dubbed as Miami’s wellness hot-spot, 1 Hotel South Beach is the ultimate destination to take in some sun at the beach and lounge by the pool, yet still be able to have fun, work out, eat healthy, and unwind—making it the ideal spot for tennis star Serena Williams to celebrate her bridal shower. The fiancée and mommy-to-be had a 3-day, all-out bridal soiree with her family and friends, who checked in to one of 1 Hotel’s lavish “Retreat Collection” suites on Friday. Complete with gorgeous views, a full kitchen and décor inspired by nature, guests who stay in these luxury vacation rentals are paired with a Personal Guru to take care of their well-being. The eco-luxe retreat included a relaxing “Mind & Movement” yoga and meditation class on the rooftop pool deck and a sweat-worthy workout at the world’s first Spartan Gym. Serena’s bride squad got to unwind in an ocean-front, ultra-cabana while being pampered with massages from Bamford Haybarn Spa, offering an indulgent selection of tailored holistic treatments. Serena was also spotted ordering food at James Beard Award-nominated Chef Matthew Kenney’s vegan restaurant PLNTHOUSE. All of the wellness offerings enjoyed by Serena and her crew will soon be available for others via a new members-only Beach Club opening this summer.

