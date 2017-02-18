The more employees who participate in a wellness program, the higher the potential return. Ideally, 90 percent or more of the workforce would be in the program. The starting point for getting to that level of participation is making sure workers are aware of the program and understand the program. Employers need to establish a good communication plan that addresses these elements.

Employees are often not aware of all their wellness benefits, and when they don’t know, they can’t participate. 58% of employers report low employee engagement as the biggest obstacle to changing their employees’ health risk behavior. Low engagement means employees aren’t getting their physicals or participating in wellness initiatives or health risk assessments.

When employees know about their wellness programs, they consistently report a keen interest in these benefits. One survey found that 78% of employees would participate in physical activity programs if they were offered; 74% would take advantage of fitness centers; and 69% would engage in nutrition programs, health risk assessments, and health club memberships.

Wellness programs are often poorly understood. A 2012 survey of both employers and employees revealed a surprising gap: While 57% of employers believe their employees had a good understanding of the health and wellness programs offered and how to participate, only 41% of employees said the same. Only half of respondents said they knew how to participate, while the other half had either some understanding or none whatsoever.

Successful wellness programs start with the tone set at the top. Top managers can create a work environment that is conducive to wellness, such as providing employees with the time or even the space for exercise during the workday. Even better, if top management is seen to personally make time for wellness then employees will feel better about making time themselves during the workday. Middle managers also play an important role in wellness leadership, since they shape the day-to-day work experience of their employees, so promoting wellness should be made a distinct job responsibility for them as well.

In closing, to produce a return, a wellness program must make an impact on health outcomes and lower the total dollar cost of claims. Therefore, incentives should be directly related to the desired outcomes for the program. For example, in addition to rewarding employees for completing a full weight loss program, employers should also reward incremental reductions in body mass index.

If you have any questions call Lester Ealey at 305- 494-8393 or lester.ealey@coloniallife.com.