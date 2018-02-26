What Goes Around Comes Around // Cultured // Locust Projects Shopping Soiree

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Thursday, February 22, luxury designer-vintage boutique What Goes Around Comes Around and co-founder Seth Weisser hosted a shopping soiree with Cultured Magazine to benefit Locust Projects, an artist-run nonprofit supporting contemporary arts in the Southeast. The evening consisted of light bites and specialty cocktails by Ron Barcelo and Rose Piscine, while South Florida notables such as Sarah Harrelson, Jenny Lopez, Lauren Arrigo, Tracy Slavens, Twiga Mermet and Carolina Lindo shopped Chanel, Versace and more!