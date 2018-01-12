WOMEN OF TOMORROW MENTOR & SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF MENTORING AT-RISK HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS IN SOUTH FLORIDA WITH A RECORD SETTING THIRD ANNUAL ROSÉ DAY® LUNCHEON

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program hosted its third annual Rosé Day® Luncheon on November 20th at the Soho Beach House on Miami Beach, raising nearly $125,000 to benefit at-risk girls in South Florida public high schools.

The sold-out event was presented by Wine Sponsor Château d’Esclans, Fashion Sponsor Stylists to a T and Rose Garden Sponsor Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour. In addition to Women of Tomorrow Program Founder Jennifer Valoppi and Philanthropic Chair Marisa Toccin Lucas, event co-chairs include Suzy Buckley Woodward, Carol Iacovelli and Daniela Swaebe, along with the Women of Tomorrow Miami-Dade Leadership Council & Hostess Committee, welcomed over 160 of South Florida’s leading philanthropists and community leaders to support the life-changing work of one of the most effective mentoring programs in the country.

Event attendees enjoyed shopping at Jennifer Miller Jewelry, Judith Leiber Couture & Samantha Sipos vendor tables during cocktail hour while enjoying Chateau d’Esclans rosé and frosé, a frozen version of the popular wine. Additionally, guests could purchase a personalized Judith Leiber Couture “Hello My Name Is” bag in a shade of pink made exclusively for Rosé Day® with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Women of Tomorrow Program. Guests also participated in a Rose Garden pick sponsored by Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour to win a Time is Magic Valentino handbag.

The silent auction included tickets to Tommy Hilfiger’s Milan fashion show, and a Fisher Island Club getaway along with items from Alice + Olivia, KAUFMANFRANCO, Jeffrey Rackover Jewelry, Mandarin Oriental, Miami, and others. The always fabulous mystery swag bags were filled with items from luxury brands such as Pitusa, Colors in Optics/Stylists to a T, Daniela Swaebe Fashion Jewels, Blackberry Farm, Carlisle, Faena Hotel, Givenchy Beauty, Miami Design District and Chicken Kitchen to name a few.

The Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program has been recognized on the floor of U.S. Congress 9 times and has been ranked a 4-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for five consecutive years, putting Women of Tomorrow in the top 9% of the more than 8,000 charities across the country rated by Charity Navigator.

About Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program

Founded in 1997 by television journalist and author Jennifer Valoppi and Don Browne, former Telemundo and NBC President, the Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program is designed to inspire, motivate and empower at-risk young women to live up to their full potential while being mentored by highly accomplished professional women in their community. Our partner public schools select at-risk girls facing a variety of challenges, such as behavioral, economical, medical, abuse and/or academic challenges to name a few, to join our program. Each mentoring group at each school is diverse in its composition with girls in 9th-12th grade who have varying strengths and weaknesses so they learn not only from their mentors but from each other as well. This happens through mentoring sessions, college campus visits, career-focused field trips and college scholarship opportunities. Women of Tomorrow positively transform the lives of the at-risk girls we serve. Since the program’s inception, WOT has touched the lives of more than 15,000 high school girls in South Florida, Detroit, and Philadelphia. WOT’s network of over 550 professional women currently mentors almost 4,500 girls in close to 200 public high schools, with a 95% graduation rate among an at-risk population. Nearly $6 million in college scholarships have also been awarded.