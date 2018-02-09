Woosh and City of Miami Beach Mayor Press Conference and Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, February 15th at 1 p.m.

The revolutionary company has launched 25 smart water stations.

City of Miami Beach is the first U.S. city to implement the innovative environmentally friendly stations.

City of Miami Beach and Woosh Water have joined forces to bring environmental innovation to the shores of Miami Beach. Mayor Dan Gelber and Woosh CEO Itay Zamir will speak on behalf of this partnership. The Consul General of Israel in Miami, Lior Haiat and Deputy Consul General of Israel in Miami, Guy Gilady will also be in attendance in honor of Woosh’s innovative technology which hails from Israel, who has been receiving much notoriety as “The Startup Nation”.

Woosh is a network of innovative Smart Water Stations offering residents and visitors two main services: bottle rinsing and refilling with ice-cold, ultra-purified water on the go. Each patented smart water station offers chilled, pure and delicious drinking water on the go at a fraction of the price of bottled water. Woosh prides itself on providing the community with a healthy and environmentally friendly alternative to plastic bottled drinks. Miami Beach will be the first city to have this patented technology in the United States.

Each smart water station offers both a “pay as you go” option and pre-paid packages. Using a debit or credit card, customers can opt to pay for one rinse-and-refill session. They can also become a Woosh member with the option to purchase various pre-paid packages at a discount (as low as 35 cents per fill). Members can enjoy Woosh’s intuitive eco-feedback, where they can track their water consumption, carbon footprint and the number of bottles saved from ending up in local beaches in real- time. Woosh also offers “Smart City” technology which will enable the City of Miami Beach to track the carbon emission reduction on a city level. Residents and visitors will get not only to save the environment but also save money at only $0.50 per fill on average.

WHERE: Northeast Corner of 5th Street and Ocean Drive, South Beach WHEN: Thursday, February 15th from 1 to 2 p.m.