Q&A with Ivan Cano

The MBVCA sat down with Ivan Cano, CEO of World OutGames Miami, to discuss why the World OutGames chose Miami Beach as the first city in the U.S. to host the tournament and what makes the destination so unique. For more information, visit outgames.org

Miami Beach has long been considered a welcoming destination for all travelers. Why did the World OutGames choose Miami Beach as the host for the 2017 games? What made the city an attractive destination for the games?

We are thrilled to host America’s first ever World OutGames in the beautiful city of Miami Beach! This will put Miami Beach in the spotlight of the global LGBTQI human rights movement and bring to life events across the areas of Sports, Culture and Human Rights. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase Miami Beach’s healthy, athletic lifestyle and inclusive community. International attendees will receive a warm welcome from a community that honors, respects and supports them and that celebrates diversity and self-expression. With registrants from 59 countries, World OutGames will be a life-changing experience that will inspire, motivate and celebrate the human spirit.

Along with being a sporting event, we know that the World OutGames prides itself in its cultural and human rights efforts. Can you tell us more about how the games tackle those issues?

It is important to maintain open dialogue and shared points of view to foster unity and inclusiveness for all – it is especially relevant at this moment in time. As part of World OutGames Miami, thought leaders from around the globe will converge on Miami Beach for the 4th Global LGBTQI Human Rights Conference. This significant conference will offer a global view of human rights from 25 speakers representing Brazil, Cuba, Canada, St. Lucia, Thailand, Tonga, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States and Venezuela, among others. This powerful gathering of respected human rights activists, researchers, legal scholars and trade organizations will address more than 35 topics in the areas of Promoting Inclusivity in Sports, Health & Wellness and Social Justice.

In addition, our Culture pillar is shaping up to be an amazing program. Attendees will enjoy various cultural happenings planned over the 10-day long event including, Pulse Points on June 1, an artistic response to the Orlando massacre at Pulse Nightclub, fusing dance, music, poetry and visual arts to honor the 49 lives that were lost. Live entertainment, art exhibits, a poetry reading with Robert Pinsky, and a film festival are also planned. Opening and Closing Ceremonies will offer a taste of Miami Beach with special surprises. These events are open to the public, and you can purchase tickets online.

Which event are you most looking forward to watch?

PULSE POINTS – which will feature more than 200 performing artists at the New World Center Miami Beach – is shaping to be a truly amazing event that will touch World OutGames Miami attendees, patrons and guests in an unprecedented way as an act of social courage. This fully-immersive event will transform the iconic New World Center into an interactive, roving exhibition, offering a perpetual expression of reflection, empathy, healing and positive action. This will be a space free of racism and bias that will transform negativity into a courageous forward direction, sending a global message of compassion, hope and love. The event is on June 1 at 6pm!

What has it been like in getting everything ready for the 2017 games?

As we near the kick-off to this event, each day brings an exciting, new challenge. Thanks to the help of our staff, volunteers, individual and corporate supporters and the City of Miami Beach, the momentum continues to give me the certainty that this will be a successful, well-attended 10-day event.

Why do you love Miami Beach and what aspect of the destination are you most looking forward to showcase?

Visitors will find that there is much to discover in this beautiful city, whether that be the beach or many local flavors, which are our diverse people, amazing food and unique venues. Miami Beach is my home, and I am thrilled to show to the world how we are a very accepting, open-minded, multicultural city.

When do the games begin? How can our readers attend and support the World OutGames?

World OutGames events start on May 26 and the opening ceremonies kick off our sporting events on Saturday, May 27. Registration for sports closed on April 30, but you can still register for the human rights conference and purchase tickets for our cultural arts events. Just visit our website outgames.org.