YOU CAN B THE DIFFERENCE AT THE 5th ANNUAL CHEERS TO B! EVENT AT THE GALLERY OF AMAZING THINGS IN DANIA BEACH

– Event Proceeds Support Neurofibromatosis Research & Patient + Family Support –

The 5th Annual CHEERS TO B! event will take place at the Gallery of Amazing Things (481 S. Federal Hwy, Dania Beach, FL) on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Tickets and Sponsorship opportunities available here.

Enjoy a night of modern art, inspired antiques, live music, delectable dishes, and creative libations as you B THE DIFFERENCE for those affected by Neurofibromatosis at the Fifth Annual CHEERS TO B!

The evening will kick-off with a cocktail reception where guests have the opportunity to explore the ins and outs of the museum, bid in a silent auction, enjoy bites and strike a pose in an interactive photo experience. The offerings will continue as the evening progresses to a seated buffet dinner, courtesy of Catering the Event with beautiful décor sponsored by The Queens Flowers. The event will culminate with a live auction featuring Auctioneer Extraordinaire, Jim Berz and highlights from past recipients and hosts of B Happy Trips. Surprises are in-store throughout the evening.

General Admission tickets are available for $175/person or reserve a table of ten with a bottle of champagne for $1,750.00. Adults ages 21 – 30 can select a special discounted ticket price of $75/person.

The Fifth Annual CHEERS TO B! event is brought to you by the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization B THE DIFFERENCE. All proceeds from this event help support patients, their families, B Happy program and organizations dedicated to researching treatment and finding a cure for Neurofibromatosis (NF).

Saturday, April 14, 2018

7:00 – 11:00 PM

Gallery of Amazing Things

481 S. Federal Hwy, Dania Beach, FL