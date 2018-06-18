“YoungArts at ONE” Showcases Local Artists

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, “YoungArts at ONE” exhibit took place on May 15, 2018 and showcased the 2018 YoungArts winners in design, photography and visual arts. Artwork by Alexander Wong, titled “Masculine I”, 2017 was featured throughout the evening and will continue to be on display throughout the year. The event also hosted a Q&A art talk, led by Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, Carolina Garcia Jayaram, President & CEO, National YoungArts Foundation, Cathy Leff, Director Emerita, The Wolfsonian FIU & President, Leff Initiatives and three of this year’s 2018 YoungArts Winners: Frederick Lucas Rapp, Henry Rian Rojas and Harley Jade Walker.

YoungArts winners become part of a thousand-strong alumni network of artists, which offers them additional professional opportunities throughout their careers. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to be affiliated with The National YoungArts Foundation and continues to proudly support upcoming artists in the South Florida community.