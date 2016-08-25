Like big mutts? Come and get ’em at Miami-Dade Animal Services

By: Miami Dade Animal Services |August 25, 2016

big-muttsThere’s no better time to think big and adopt a big mutt than now. Miami-Dade Animal Services (Animal Services) is waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 35 pounds during the Big Mutts promotion through September 30, 2016.

Adoption fees are waived at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral, the Petco Adoption Center in South Miami and at all community off-site adoption events hosted by Animal Services. All big mutts adopted are spayed/neutered, dewormed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go to a forever home. Adopters will only be responsible for a $27 license fee. A deposit may be required for pets that are cannot be sterilized at the time of adoption.

Get started on your search for a big mutt by viewing dogs currently available for adoption online or through our free Miami Pets App, available to download for iPhone and Android devices.

For more information, visit http://www.miamidade.gov/animals or call 3-1-1.

