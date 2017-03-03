As a precaution, Miami-Dade Animal Services (Animal Services) reminds pet owners to ensure their companion animals are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines, in response to the recent rabies alert issued by The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County (DOH-Miami-Dade) alert for an area of Kendall.

Rabies vaccines are available for $15 from the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center wellness clinic located at 3599 NW 79 Avenue, Doral 33122. The clinic is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The vaccine is also available at private veterinary offices. All pets adopted from Animal Services receive rabies vaccines included as part of the adoption fees.

The DOH-Miami-Dade issued the 60 day rabies alert on March 1, 2017 after a deceased raccoon recovered in the Kendall area by Animal Services tested positive on February 28, 2017 for rabies. There are no reported bite exposures related to the raccoon at this time.

This is the first confirmed rabid animal this year in the County and first rabid raccoon identified in Miami-Dade since 2001. DOH-Miami-Dade has been working closely with Miami-Dade County Animal Services to identify any individuals that might have been exposed to the infected animal.

The DOH-Miami-Dade rabies alert includes the following boundaries in Miami-Dade County:

SW 88 Street to the North

SW 95 Street to the South

SW 107 Avenue to the East

SW 117th Avenue to the West

The DOH-Miami-Dade advises residents and visitors in the alert area to take the following precautions:

Ensure rabies vaccinations are up-to-date for all pets.

Keep pets under direct supervision at all times to ensure they do not come in contact with any wild animals.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, immediately seek veterinary assistance for the animal and contact Miami-Dade County Animal Services at 3-1-1.

Call Miami-Dade County Animal Services to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

For further information on rabies, go to http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/rabies/index.html or call the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400, or Miami-Dade County Animal Services at 3-1-1.