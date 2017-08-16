Clear the Shelters returns to Miami-Dade Animal Services

Every shelter dog or cat deserves a second chance to be part of a loving home and family. That is the goal of the annual life-saving Clear the Shelters pet adoption event taking place on August 19, 2017 when Miami-Dade Animal Services joins forces with local television stations NBC6 South Florida/WTVJ, Telemundo 51/WSCV and other shelters to find forever homes for every shelter pet.

Animal Services will waive adoption fees for all dogs and cats at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center, 3599 NW 79 Avenue, Doral, FL, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, deworming, age-appropriate vaccines and license tags for dogs.

Since its inauguration in 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in over 70,000 pets adopted nationwide.

NBC 6 South Florida and Telemundo 51 will feature special programming for Clear the Shelters, with a live broadcast of NBC6 in the Mix on Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. from the Pet Adoption and Protection Center.

On Saturday August 19, 2017 NBC6 South Florida/WTVJ and Telemundo 51/WSCV will live broadcast from the event at Animal Services.

Pet lovers can follow the hashtag #ClearTheShelters and #LoveMyPet and post photos of their pets on social media networks. Follow the effort on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Clear the Shelters-themed Snapchat filters will be activated on August 19.

For more information, visit www.miamidade.gov/animals or call 3-1-1.