Feral and free roaming cats can be found in almost every community throughout South Florida. In an effort to raise awareness on the free roaming cat population, Miami-Dade Animal Services (Animal Services) will host the Community Cat Welfare Lecture on Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center located at 3599 NW 79 Avenue, Doral, FL 33122.

Presented by Dr. Julie Levy from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, the Community Cat Welfare Lecture will discuss more about community cats, their well-being and targeted sterilization through Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) being the humane option for effectively reducing the free roaming cat population.

The lecture will also give an opportunity for community members to advocate for free roaming cats in Miami-Dade County by becoming part of the Community Action Targeted Trapping Initiative (CATTI). CATTI is a program that establishes teams of TNR volunteers supported by Animal Services. CATTI members receive assistance with traps, free spay/neuter services including vaccines and donated cat food.

For more information on our TNR program and how to help community cats, visit our website.