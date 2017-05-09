Miami-Dade County Animal Services is hosting two special workshops, Saving Kittens’ Lives and Saving Community Cats led by Kitten Lady, Hannah Shaw on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center.

The free two-hour interactive workshops provide educational media and training resources on how to save the lives of kittens and cats in a fun, engaging format. Seating is limited and registration is required.

Kitten Lady is a nonprofit rescue and advocacy project with a mission to change the world for neonatal kittens.

Hannah Shaw is a dedicated animal advocate and nonprofit director with over a decade in the animal protection field. She is also known for her charitable project Rock to the Rescue, which she runs with her father, Tommy Shaw of Styx.

“We are looking forward to having Ms. Shaw again at our Pet Adoption and Protection Center,” said Alex Muñoz, Director of Miami-Dade County Animal Services. “This is a great educational experience to raise awareness on how South Florida residents can save lives and make a difference.”

For more information, visit www.miamidade.gov/animals or call 3-1-1.