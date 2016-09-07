Miami-Dade Animal Services reminds the community to adopt, not shop for a pet

As happens every year, Miami-Dade Animal Services’ new shelter has been very busy this summer and with more room comes more adoption opportunities. Animal Services is calling out to the community to visit the shelter— located at 3599 NW 79 Ave. Doral, FL—and choose from hundreds of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens waiting to find a loving home.

And because it’s about saving lives and to encourage and motivate pet lovers in their decision, beginning from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 30, adoptions are completely free for all cats, kittens and dogs 4 months and older. Pet adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, de-worming, microchip and, during this time only, a one-year dog license is included. (Discounts do not apply to puppies under 4 months.)

Adopters will also receive a “doggy bag” and “kitty bag” with pet food and other items to them get started in their new role as pet parents, while supplies last. Adopters taking home senior pets—dogs and cats over five years old— will receive a pet care package that includes special food, bedding and other items—made possible by a grant from the ASPCA—to help adoption heroes care for their newly adopted furry companions.

“Summer is always a much busier time for many animal shelters all over the country,” said Alex Muñoz, Director of Animal Services. “More people move during the summer that can’t take their pets with them, people go on vacation and their pet may leave their caretaker and gates are left open during yard maintenance. All these factors are contributors to busy summers at the shelter,” he added.

For those not ready to adopt, there are other ways to help:

Help us spread the word to all your friends, family and co-workers

Become a pet foster parent. Offer a senior or special needs pet a temporary home. When pets are in foster care it helps create space for pets coming into the shelter.

If you find a lost pet, please try to hold on to it and call 3-1-1 to report the found pet. Post and share the pet on Social Media lost and found pet forums, create flyers to post around the neighborhood. Take the pet to a local veterinarian and ask them to scan for a microchip. All of these can help reunite the lost pet with their owner quickly.

Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center is open for adoptions:

Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, please call 3-1-1.