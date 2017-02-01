Miami-Dade County Animal Services (Animal Services) invites the community to adopt, not shop a shelter pet during the Open Your Heart and Your Home Pet Adoption Celebration, from Saturday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Pet adoption fees will be 50 percent off for pets over 4 months of age. Adopters can take home a furry valentine that is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go to a forever home.

The celebration kicks-off with a pet adoption and fundraiser event on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Amelia Earhart Park, Bill Graham Farm Village, 401 E 65th St, Hialeah, FL. The event, sponsored by Commission Chairman Esteban Bovo, Jr., Dist. 13, will also feature reduced pet adoption fees. The event will also provide free spay or neuter surgeries for dogs* as well as vaccines, microchips and tags at a minimal cost. Event-goers can also enjoy music, food trucks, pony rides, a farm animal petting zoo and activities for the entire family.

*Free Spay/Neuter surgeries are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment please call 3-1-1.

Requirements (No Exceptions): Service is for Miami-Dade County residents only. A maximum of four (4) appointments per residential address is allowed. Proof of current rabies vaccination must be provided for all dogs and cats. Dogs and cats without a current rabies vaccine will be vaccinated at the time of surgery. Only dogs under 50 pounds are eligible for mobile spay/neuter surgery. Cats should be brought in a pet carrier to ensure their safety. Veterinarians may decline surgery of any pet due to health reasons.