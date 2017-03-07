As a result of the confirmed rabies alert in the Kendall area, Miami-Dade County Animal Services (Animal Services) will host a pet vaccination event on Thursday, March 9, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus located at 11011 SW 104 Street, Miami, FL 33176.

Animal Services’ Mobile Animal Clinic* (MAC) will be on-site to provide rabies vaccines and rabies booster vaccines for both dogs and cats at a cost of $15. Low-cost vaccine packages will also be offered which includes the DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvo) and Bordetella vaccines for dogs at $35 and the FRCPC (feline rhinotracheitis, calici, and panleukopenia) vaccine for cats at $20. Microchips will also be available for $15.

No appointment is necessary. All pets receiving a vaccine must be a minimum of eight weeks old and have on a leash and collar or be in a carrier. Pet owners must present valid identification that reflects a Miami-Dade County address.

*The MAC will be stationed by MDC Kendall’s Parking Lot 2 on the corner of SW 113 Place and 104 Street.