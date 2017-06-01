What do dogs, cats and Fish have in common? The sixth annual Marlins Adopt-O-Mania pet adoption event!

Miami-Dade Animal Services (Animal Services), the Miami Marlins Ayudan Team and The Voice host the sixth annual Miami Marlins Ayudan Adopt-O-Mania pet adoption event on Saturday, June 3 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Miami Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way (NW 16th Avenue and NW 6th Street) Miami, FL 33125.

A variety of adorable furry four-footed team players will be available for “recruitment” into loving forever homes. Adoption fees will be discounted by 50 percent for dogs over four months. Cats and kittens are FREE. All pets adopted are spayed/neutered, microchipped, dewormed and vaccinated. Microchips and license tags will also be available for purchase.

In addition to low-cost pet adoptions, Animal Services is offering free spay/neuter surgeries on that day for dogs under 40 lbs. Spay/neuter surgeries are by appointment only*. To schedule an appointment please call 3-1-1. Dog and cat booster vaccines will also be offered free of charge.

The first 150 guests to adopt a cat or dog will receive two vouchers for one (1) complimentary ticket to any Marlins 2017 regular season home game in June or July, excluding the Cubs series.

*Requirements; No Exceptions: Service available for Miami-Dade County residents only. A maximum of four (4) appointments per residential address. Proof of current rabies vaccination must be provided for all dogs and cats. Dogs and cats without a current rabies vaccine will be vaccinated at the time of surgery (only dogs up to 40 pounds are eligible). Veterinarians may decline surgery of any pet due to health reasons.