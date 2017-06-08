The Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Heritage Planning Committee will host its annual “Community Pillars” awards and scholarship presentation on Saturday, June 17 at the Biscayne Bay Marriott, 1633 North Bayshore Drive in downtown Miami.

The recognition and scholarships will be given during a brunch/reception beginning at 11:45 a.m., along with a silent auction. Tickets are $45 per person and available through Eventbrite at https://pillarawardsjune2017.eventbrite.com.

This year’s Community Pillars are:

Mrs. Glenda Harris (the family of Rev. Edward T. Graham) – The Legacy Award

Akua Scott – Advocate

Tangela Sears – Social Justice Advocate

SBC Community Development Corporation – Community Empowerment Advocate

Pierre Saliba – Cultural Advocate

Ronda Vangates – Business Advocate

Julia Brown – Media Advocate

Miami-Dade Police Assistant Director Stephanie Daniels – Public Service Advocate

City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon – Dual Legacy Award

These honorees were selected for their support of programs or businesses which positively impact the community and have a deep commitment to public service. Most of these honorees have toiled tirelessly without fanfare for years in their chosen passion. The Black Heritage Planning Committee is also awarding scholarships to several “Young Pillars” — students who are enrolled in a post-secondary institution and were involved in various civic activities throughout high school.

The Young Pillar Scholarship recipients and their chosen academic institutions are:

Dequan Sands – Florida A&M University

Darius Wright – Wooster University

Abdias Armenteros – Julliard

Travis Johnson – Florida Southwestern State College

Julius Brown – Bethune Cookman University

Keanna Nembhard – University of Florida

Cornelius White – Stetson University

Druscilla Daley – University of South Florida

“This year’s Community Pillars reflect the deep passion that these individuals have for our community, and because of them, Miami-Dade County is a better place in which to live,” said Edgar Wright, chair of the BAAB’s Heritage Planning Committee. “Most of our Young Pillars have overcome hardships in their young lives, but still found time to serve their community. They have either been accepted or are already attending institutions of higher learning and can benefit greatly from this assistance. Since its inception nine years ago, several of our earlier recipients have graduated to become responsible citizens and are on their way to becoming future community leaders.”

For more information, contact the Office of Community Advocacy at (305) 375-4606 or Retha.Boone-Fye@miamidade.gov.

