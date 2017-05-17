Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan was honored as the first annual “Head Start Hero” by the Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department at the Board of County Commissioners May 16 meeting.

Deputy Mayor Russell Benford commended Jordan for championing the program over the course of her 34-year career. Jordan started her career as a teacher for the Head Start program.

“She is a public servant who believes that hard work and commitment to others is a way of life,” Benford said. “We want to show you our gratitude for your lifetime of work, on behalf of our Head Start children and families.”

Jordan also received a proclamation that declared Tuesday May 16, 2017, as “the Honorable Barbara J. Jordan day in Miami-Dade County.”

Commissioner Jordan received a host of other awards including a framed copy of the official Congressional Record containing a speech honoring her by Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson that will be permanently placed in the Library of Congress, a proclamation from District 1 School Board Member Dr. Steve Gallon III, and a commendation from Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

Jordan was teary-eyed as children from the Head Start program sang the national anthem in unison with the audience and presented her with a bouquet of roses. She said: “Many people think Head Start is a child-care program, but it’s not. It’s an educational development program that offers comprehensive services to families. It is the single program that takes families out of poverty.”

She thanked everyone for the recognition. “You could not have done anything better for me than this,” she said.