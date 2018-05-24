Commissioner Jean Monestime to host Seventh Annual Haitian History Bee

Haitian history will come alive as Miami-Dade County Public School students showcase their knowledge of the rich cultural legacy of Haiti during the Seventh Annual Haitian Heritage Cultural Month History Bee, sponsored by District 2 County Commissioner Jean Monestime and the Miami Dolphins.

The Haitian History Bee will take place on Friday, May 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, in Miami.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the contributions that Haitians have made to our country and our world,” Commissioner Monestime said. “The rich history of the Haitian people should be shared and cherished by everyone.”

WHO: Commissioner Jean Monestime

WHAT: 7th Annual Haitian Heritage Cultural Month History Bee

WHEN: Friday, May 25, 2018, noon to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL