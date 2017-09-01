Commissioner Martinez commends Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue team for assisting in Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts

Dozens of firefighters, paramedics, doctors and engineers from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue team (USAR) has headed to Texas as part of a joint South Florida task force to help in the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts following the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

“As our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, I’m very proud of our Miami-Dade firefighters for rising to the occasion to help our fellow Americans in Texas in their time of need,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez. “I remember being an eyewitness to this elite team’s hard work in New York after 9/11. In the aftermath of this devastation, I saw and heard fire fighters from other agencies state their respect for our Urban Search and Rescue team. You know when you hear the praises from your peers that it has been truly earned.”

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue team is part of a FEMA task force that can be mobilized to other areas once a community affected by a disaster exceeds its own response capabilities and officially requests help. In addition to its efforts in New York after 9/11, the team has also provided disaster assistance in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina and in Haiti following the island’s 2010 earthquake.

In the case of Hurricane Harvey, the call came on Sunday as local crews in the Houston area were overwhelmed by the scale of the unprecedented flooding. Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-based U.S. Coast Guard crews are also assisting with Texas rescue efforts.