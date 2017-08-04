COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS OF MIAMI ANNOUNCES NEW EAT SMART PROGRAM

Local Non-Profit Organization Partners with Community Initiatives Foundation in Support of

Healthy Eating Initiatives and Nutritional Education at North Miami Middle School

In an effort to eliminate hunger and obesity among children in Miami-Dade County, Communities in Schools of Miami (CIS of Miami), the South Florida affiliate of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, is introducing the Eat Smart program at North Miami Middle School for the new school year, starting August 21st, 2017. Powered by the Community Initiatives (CI) Foundation in partnership with the South Beach Seafood Festival, the program’s vision is to provide balance in children’s lives through nutritional awareness and individual development. The program will work with North Miami Middle School teachers to ensure that a well-stocked pantry, with food and household items, is available to the students and their families on a monthly basis. These supplies will provide the necessary motivation for the students to meet their health and fitness goals set with CIS of Miami. Additionally, the Eat Smart program will organize in-school educational seminars and field trips throughout the year with various partners of the South Beach Seafood Festival to teach students entrepreneurial skills and expose them to real-life educational experiences.

The 2017-2018 academic year will conclude with a contest in which students will submit a health-focused business plan. The contest will give students the opportunity to reflect on their year with the Eat Smart program. Students will be invited to continue their involvement with the Eat Smart program throughout the summer by attending the annual Rosenhaus Sports Eat Smart Fitness Camp. The camp will take place in July 2018 and will give the children the opportunity to continue to live a healthy lifestyle even in their down time.

“These children are our future leaders and through this initiative they will learn to live smart, be smart, and ultimately eat smart,” said Elyssa Linares, President and CEO of Communities in Schools of Miami.

About Communities In Schools of Miami

Communities In Schools of Miami surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school. Through a school-based coordinator, CIS connects students and their families to needed community resources, and provides comprehensive wrap-around services including mentoring, tutoring, life skills development, case management, counseling, job readiness and more. CIS of Miami serves more than 20,000 students each year and is an affiliate of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, whose model has been proven to both increase on-time graduation rates and reduce dropout rates. For more information visit www.cismiami.org. About Community Initiatives (CI) Foundation

CI Foundation enables corporations and individuals to work together on projects that benefit their local community. CI Foundation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that acts as the foundation and fiscal agent allowing clients who do not have its own 501c3 status to raise money in support of the local nonprofit organization most important to them through events and programs. Benefitting organizations have included community outreach programs, educational initiatives, youth education and empowerment, and mentoring programs. To learn more visit http://ci-mgt.com/about-ci-foundation/.