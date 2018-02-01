Facts About Heart Disease and Stroke for African Americans

Every ethnic group faces varying risks for different diseases and health problems, but African Americans have especially high odds of developing heart disease and experiencing a stroke. African Americans also tend to have higher rates of risk factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease, including:

High blood pressure – More than 40 percent of African American adults have this silent killer. African Americans develop high blood pressure at an earlier age and their blood pressure average is significantly higher compared to whites.

High cholesterol – Among African Americans age 20 and older, approximately 37 percent of men and 41 percent of women have total blood cholesterol over the recommended level of 200 mg/dL (milligrams per deciliter of blood).

Diabetes – Among African Americans age 20 and older, 13.2 percent have diabetes, a progressive disease that can increase the risk of stroke as well as lead to blindness, kidney or nerve disease and limb amputations.

You can’t change some risk factors for heart disease and stroke, such as age, gender, heredity, and having a prior stroke or heart attack. But you can set goals today and make lifestyle changes to help you live a longer, healthier life.

High blood pressure – High blood pressure of 140/90 mm Hg usually cannot be cured, but it can be controlled through medication or changing daily habits. Blood pressure should be checked every two years if normal or more frequently if elevated.

High cholesterol – Cholesterol can be lowered by eating a healthy diet, exercising, not smoking and losing weight. Cholesterol should be checked once every four to six years or more often if you have a history of heart disease or had a heart attack.

Diabetes – Have blood sugar levels checked regularly, especially if you have a history of diabetes in your family.

For more information about heart disease and stroke come and join us for an interactive presentation and discussion on cardiac conditions leading to stroke. This lecture will be presented by Dr. Amy Jarvis.

Tuesday, February 27th at 12:00pm

North Shore Medical Center Auditorium- Refreshments will be served

Reservations required 1-855-767-8772

1100 NW 95th street

Miami, Florida 33150