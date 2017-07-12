Jordan’s Family Fun Fit Day to promote wellness

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan will hold a Family Fun Fit Day to help raise awareness about wellness and a healthy lifestyle in our community. Attendees will be able to visit several vendors to learn about health and wellness, compete in games, and receive goodie bags. Family Fun Fit Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the YWCA, 3450 NW 199th St., in Miami Gardens.

“I’m excited that this event is being organized and spearheaded by the interns in my Summer Youth Internship Initiative program this year,” Commissioner Jordan said. “It is important that we teach young people the importance of a healthy lifestyle so that we can prevent the medical pitfalls that disproportionately affect the black community.”

There will be food trucks, fitness demonstrations, giveaways, games, music and more.

For more information, call (305) 474-3011.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan, District 1

WHAT: Family Fun Fit Day

WHEN: Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: YWCA, 3450 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056