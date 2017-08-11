Last Minute Trips Before School Begins

The Resort at Longboat Key Club / Longboat Key, Fla.

The Deal: Save up to 20% from the leisure rate plus a breakfast for two daily served in either Sands Point or Barefoot’s. Rates start at $215 per night. Booking window is open until August 31, 2017. Stays are valid through September 30, 2017. Black-out dates apply.

How to book? Visit www.longboatkeyclub.com and use code OPALSAVE

The Property: Only AAA Four Diamond resort in Sarasota, located along the beaches of the quaint barrier island of Longboat Key, off the Gulf coast of Sarasota. 410-acre property featuring active / wellness / family amenities including two golf courses, 20 Har-Tru tennis courts (lessons for kids at both), a pool, sparkling white sand beach, a spa, six restaurants, and Camp Loggerhead kids club with interactive (and educational!) classes like the weekly Beach Walks & Eco Talks on Saturdays – parents welcome too. Spacious suites feature kitchenettes, private balconies, and even washers and dryers. Perfect for the family to settle in.

Lido Beach Resort / Lido Key, Fla.

The Deal: Save up to 20% from the leisure rate plus a breakfast for two daily served in Café Lido. Rates start at $169 per night. Booking window is open until August 31, 2017. Stays are valid through September 30, 2017. Black-out dates apply.

How to book? Visit www.lidobeachresort.com and use code OPALSAVE

The Property: Lido Beach Resort is fresh off a major renovation of all 223 rooms and suites – the spacious rooms feel more like vacation condo homes than hotel rooms (bring the pup too; pets are welcome!). The suites and select guest rooms feature full kitchens, private balconies, separate bedrooms, bathrooms, and more. One room type was created specifically for families including a king bed for parents and a separate kids’ room with bunk beds and a PlayStation. This is the spot for a simple beach escape, with the resort featuring two pools (one family; one adults only), 300 feet of white sands, and three restaurants including the poolside Tiki Bar for parents to sneak in a few tropical drinks. Cheers!

Marriott Stanton South Beach / Miami Beach, Fla.

The Deal: Save up to 20% off regular rates when you stay 5 nights or more. Rates start at $203 per night. Valid for travel through September 30, 2017. Black-out dates apply.

How to book? Visit http://www.marriott.com/reservation/availabilityCalendar.mi and use code LTS

The Property: One of the only hotels along Ocean Drive with direct beach access, the Marriott Stanton South Beach is situated in the South of Fifth district of Miami Beach and edged by a lush green park – a perfect spot for the kids to run around (and tire out!). Families opt for this neighborhood when visiting Miami, as it is much quieter and sophisticated than the northerly Ocean Drive neighbor, plus, the beach is notably less crowded. The relaxed, beach chic hotel features a sand pit on the beach with toys for the kids, 224 renovated rooms and suites, two pools overlooking the ocean, a chic sun deck, and two restaurants including the newly-opened Mexican restaurant Lolo’s Surf Cantina.

Paradise by Marriott / Caribbean & Mexico

The Deal: Summer Special resort credit offer, featuring up to $50 daily resort credit to be used at the spa or on family meals on property. Booking window is open now until September 5, 2017 for travel between June 6 and December 15, 2017.

How to book? Visit http://deals.marriott.com/summer-promotion-2017 and use booking code SUM

The Property: Looking for a quick getaway for the whole gang before flip flops are replaced with those pesky plaid school uniforms? Paradise by Marriott, a collection of ten oceanfront properties throughout the Caribbean and Mexico, is inviting guests to save on a last minute getaway. The full-service properties span eight idyllic destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico from Aruba to Cancun and St. Kitts. Representing the region’s most luxurious resorts, each is complete with chic accommodations, state-of-the-art amenities and stunning oceanfront locations, as well elevated standards of service, style and reputation.