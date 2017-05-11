This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About 300 residents attended Music in the Park on May 5 at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens. The audience clapped their hands and tapped their feet as versatile vocalist Yvonne Brown and singer and multi-instrumentalist Ricky Williams captivated the crowd during the free semiannual concert sponsored by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan, the Sunshine Jazz Organization, Miami Gardens Councilwoman Lisa C. Davis, and the Miami-Dade Cultural Affairs Department.

“We had an amazing show,” Commissioner Jordan said. “I loved the blues and jazz performances.”

Concertgoers grooved to the sounds of the Yvonne Brown Quintet, featuring Jesse Jones Jr. on alto sax, who performed a variety of jazz classics. Ricky Williams & the Gang excited the crowd with his soulful style of smooth jazz and rhythm and blues.

The next Music in the Park concert is scheduled for December from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th Street in Miami Gardens.