North Shore Medical Center Awards its Physician of the Year and Honors the Medical Staff at Doctor’s Day Event

In recognition of National Doctors’ Day, North Shore Medical Center honors its physicians and thanks them for their service, skills and compassion. The outstanding group of physicians participated in a special awards ceremony and luncheon. Luis Perezalonso, M.D. was named “Most Responsive Physician,” Vicenzo Novara, M.D. was acknowledged for being the “Highest CPOE (computerized physician order entry) Performer,” Bashar A. Mohsen, M.D. “Best Bedside Manner,” Amy Jarvis, M.D. received the “Best Team Player” award, and Rehan A. Naqui, M.D., was honored with the “Physician of the Year” award.

