Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

North Shore Medical Center Awards Volunteers for Their Service

By: Community News |April 26, 2018

North Shore Medical Center honors its volunteers and thanks them for their service, skills and compassion during National Volunteer Week.

The outstanding group of volunteers participated in a special awards ceremony and luncheon. All the volunteers received a certificate of appreciation.

The volunteers all said that they enjoy being part of this program because it promotes goodness and they enjoy helping others.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "North Shore Medical Center Awards Volunteers for Their Service"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*