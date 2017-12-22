North Shore Medical Center Donates Toys to Marine Corps Reserve

North Shore Medical Center is giving back to those in need this holiday season. In an effort to bring cheer to families that are unable to buy holiday gifts for their loved ones, the hospital is donating to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.
“The donation of the toys is part of our commitment to help ensure families in our community are able to enjoy the holiday season,” said Manny Linares, Chief Executive Officer of North Shore Medical Center.”
