North Shore Medical Center Gears up for 2017-2018 Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period Campaign

With the health insurance marketplace open enrollment beginning on November 1, 2017 and running through December 15, 2017, North Shore Medical Center’s community education and outreach program aims to raise awareness and understanding of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), as well as the insurance options available for those currently without insurance or looking to change plans.

As part of the enrollment effort, North Shore Medical Center is providing resources to assist residents in the Miami community with enrollment in a marketplace insurance plan that is right for each person or family. North Shore Medical Center has a certified navigator that is available from 8:30am to 5pm Monday through Friday. North Shore Medical Center is also offering evening enrollment on Tuesday and Thursdays from 5pm to 8pm and on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. A representative from the Health Council of South Florida is available during those off hours and is available in the main lobby.

Through the hospital’s social media channels, website and enrollment events, the program works with community partners to offer educational materials and resources about the insurance exchanges to help simplify the process and educate the public.

For a list of important dates, plan information, upcoming events and counselor availability, please visit www.northshoremedical.com, or call 305-694-4844.