North Shore Medical Center Offers Blood Pressure Screenings

North Shore Medical Center offered free blood pressure screenings on World Hypertension Day. The World Hypertension League celebrated World Hypertension Day on May 17, 2018.

The theme is “Know Your Numbers” with a goal of increasing high blood pressure awareness in all populations.

“We are committed to the health and wellness of our community, and this was a great way to further our mission,” said Manny Linares, CEO of North Shore Medical Center.