North Shore Medical Center Supports Unity Day Event

By: Community News |March 13, 2018

image1

North Shore Medical Center joined with the Village of Miami Shores for the annual Unity Day event and offered health screenings for all in the community. 

Unity Day is an annual event. Families came out and enjoyed music, demonstrations, food and community organization information. Community members also came out to meet their neighbors.

“We are committed to the health and wellness of our community, and this was a great way to further that mission,” said Manny Linares, CEO of North Shore Medical Center.

